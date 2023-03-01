Previous
Such Good Times by grammyn
Photo 3396

Such Good Times

Ten years ago last month I went on the adventure of a lifetime to visit a former 365er that lived in Lebanon. She took me all over her country and I got so many wonderful photos and memories. I could do 100 MFPIACs with all the photos


Top left -a gentleman taking off his shoes before entering a mosque
Top right -my friend photographing a man demonstrating how to smoke a narghile or hookah
Middle left- a child selling something on the street to raise money for the family
Middle right -children in a Syrian refugee village
Lower left -women weeding in a field
Lower right-entertainers in a restaurant
Marilyn Wigen
Great collage of a memorable trip!
March 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Such interesting sights.
March 2nd, 2023  
