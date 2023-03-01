Such Good Times

Ten years ago last month I went on the adventure of a lifetime to visit a former 365er that lived in Lebanon. She took me all over her country and I got so many wonderful photos and memories. I could do 100 MFPIACs with all the photos





Top left -a gentleman taking off his shoes before entering a mosque

Top right -my friend photographing a man demonstrating how to smoke a narghile or hookah

Middle left- a child selling something on the street to raise money for the family

Middle right -children in a Syrian refugee village

Lower left -women weeding in a field

Lower right-entertainers in a restaurant