Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3408
Round and Round l Go
Just a little fun for the ETSOOI challenge
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5148
photos
156
followers
51
following
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th March 2023 3:33pm
Tags
paper
,
circles
,
etsooi-150
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful swirl! Did you draw this?
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice perspective and I like the softness of the image
March 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat idea
March 14th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
Very creative
March 14th, 2023
