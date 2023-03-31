Previous
Chocolatey Goodness by grammyn
Photo 3426

Chocolatey Goodness

A delicious subject for the MFPIAC challenge.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
938% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yum and quadruple yum!!
April 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh that would have been so difficult to resist to!
April 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
You're killing me! Guess what I gave up for Lent??? Great collage
April 1st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Guessing that most of these shots are from your archives and don’t reflect the number of chocolate creations currently on your dinner table. 🤪 If I’m wrong, hang on, I’m coming over.
April 1st, 2023  
