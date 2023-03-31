Sign up
Photo 3426
Chocolatey Goodness
A delicious subject for the MFPIAC challenge.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
food
,
mfpiac-121
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yum and quadruple yum!!
April 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oh that would have been so difficult to resist to!
April 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
You're killing me! Guess what I gave up for Lent??? Great collage
April 1st, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Guessing that most of these shots are from your archives and don’t reflect the number of chocolate creations currently on your dinner table. 🤪 If I’m wrong, hang on, I’m coming over.
April 1st, 2023
