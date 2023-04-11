Sign up
Photo 3437
From Above
The mundane challenge this time is "ring" and I think this is a terrific one from this angle. The bowl is a perfect ring and the tree rings in it make an interesting pattern too
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5180
photos
155
followers
51
following
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Tags
wood
,
mundane-ring
,
30-shots2023
Maggiemae
ace
Too nice to use! You could add a ring from your finger here too!
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes agree Katy and the grain is lovely too
April 12th, 2023
