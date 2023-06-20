Previous
Tectonic Plates and a Dracopelta? Maybe... by grammyn
Photo 3507

Tectonic Plates and a Dracopelta? Maybe...

There were two of them but one scooted off before l could get the camera focused

For the Songtitle" Everybody Walk the Dinosaur"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYKupOsaJmk
Non domestic animals and tha six word story
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
He looks well fed and not at all confused by the tectonic plates!
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot suits the song title
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise