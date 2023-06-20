Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
Tectonic Plates and a Dracopelta? Maybe...
There were two of them but one scooted off before l could get the camera focused
For the Songtitle" Everybody Walk the Dinosaur"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYKupOsaJmk
Non domestic animals and tha six word story
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5254
photos
154
followers
49
following
Tags
animal
sixws-140
ndao15
Maggiemae
ace
He looks well fed and not at all confused by the tectonic plates!
June 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot suits the song title
June 21st, 2023
