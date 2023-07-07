Sign up
Photo 3524
Ever Seen a Plane That Talks?!
We went away for a few days and as I looked out my window I saw the plane was giving me a greeting..............and a photo op for the six word story
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5272
photos
155
followers
50
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th July 2023 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
transportation
,
sixws-141
