As the World Turns by grammyn
As the World Turns

I had this idea for my soap opera series some time ago but only recently found a globe to use for it. Is anyone old enough to remember this one besides me?
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Larry Steager ace
Very well done, yes I remember.
July 20th, 2023  
