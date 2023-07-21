Sign up
Photo 3538
Summer Storms
Our 93°F/34°C temperatures today cooled down considerably when the storms rolled in from the West. I do love a good thunderstorm!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5287
photos
155
followers
50
following
969% complete
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
873
3537
3538
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
21st July 2023 7:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
clouds
Marilyn Wigen
Fabulous storm clouds shot! Using the trees as a lower/left corner frame is perfect in my eyes. The clouds could not have cooperated better for you with the darker clouds letting the lighter ones rise above them thereby showing off the the sun highlights. And the cloud filler at the top… perfect touch. Basically, I love everything about this photo!
July 22nd, 2023
