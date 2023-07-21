Previous
Summer Storms by grammyn
Summer Storms

Our 93°F/34°C temperatures today cooled down considerably when the storms rolled in from the West. I do love a good thunderstorm!
21st July 2023

Marilyn Wigen
Fabulous storm clouds shot! Using the trees as a lower/left corner frame is perfect in my eyes. The clouds could not have cooperated better for you with the darker clouds letting the lighter ones rise above them thereby showing off the the sun highlights. And the cloud filler at the top… perfect touch. Basically, I love everything about this photo!
July 22nd, 2023  
