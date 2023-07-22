Sign up
Photo 3539
Inspiration In a Peel
I decided ot have a snack while I was trying to figure out what to take a photo of for the day. Can you guess what the snack was?
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
yellow
food
Annie D
ace
an apple? hahahaha
great close up
July 23rd, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
You have taught a banana to stand up by itself. Nice trick.
July 23rd, 2023
summerfield
ace
@annied
- you beat me to it! 😂
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a neat cob of composing this
July 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fun!
July 23rd, 2023
amyK
ace
I like your presentation
July 23rd, 2023
great close up