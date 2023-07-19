Sign up
Photo 3536
All the Pieces
Most of this is from my dad's camera case. I discovered three rolls of unused film in it that I probably had forgotten was there. Perhaps I will see about using it in his camera.
This is for the artist challenge with this photo as inspiratioin
https://festival2018.photoszene.de/projektionen-der-otto-steinert-preistraeger-2/index.html
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
b&w
ac-steinert
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool shot
July 20th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice- it's like an advertisement for lenses!
July 20th, 2023
