All the Pieces by grammyn
All the Pieces

Most of this is from my dad's camera case. I discovered three rolls of unused film in it that I probably had forgotten was there. Perhaps I will see about using it in his camera.
This is for the artist challenge with this photo as inspiratioin
https://festival2018.photoszene.de/projektionen-der-otto-steinert-preistraeger-2/index.html
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Joan Robillard ace
Cool shot
July 20th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice- it's like an advertisement for lenses!
July 20th, 2023  
