Previous
Photo 3589
Off Road Tire
Not only off the road but off the vehicle as well!
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5341
photos
149
followers
50
following
983% complete
7
3
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
10th September 2023 2:49pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
yellow
,
flowers
,
circle
Dawn
ace
It looks it hasn’t been used for sometime a nice image amount the flowers
September 11th, 2023
Marilyn Wigen
I love this! The juxtaposition of those delicate yellow flowers with the very non-delicate tire is great. Plus the old wood fence and that small “tree” growing through the wheel and that silver “whatever” add a ton of interest and make me want to keep hunting for more surprises.
September 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 11th, 2023
