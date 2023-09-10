Previous
Off Road Tire by grammyn
Off Road Tire

Not only off the road but off the vehicle as well!
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Dawn ace
It looks it hasn’t been used for sometime a nice image amount the flowers
September 11th, 2023  
Marilyn Wigen
I love this! The juxtaposition of those delicate yellow flowers with the very non-delicate tire is great. Plus the old wood fence and that small “tree” growing through the wheel and that silver “whatever” add a ton of interest and make me want to keep hunting for more surprises.
September 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 11th, 2023  
