Can't Get Enough of Her by grammyn
Can't Get Enough of Her

This is my trainer and great friend. She agreed to pose for me this morning with no questions asked. I can't imagine life without her keeping me healthy and giving me her friendship♥
For the One Week Only- Multiple exposure
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Renee Salamon ace
Perfect double exposure
November 7th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Awesome! She sounds like the best kind of friend.
November 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
wow this is giving me vertigo. A great result.
November 7th, 2023  
