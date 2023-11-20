Previous
I Have Succumbed by grammyn
I Have Succumbed

I don't like rushing the seasons and we haven't had our Thanksgiving Day celebration yet but with my first Christmas party next week I decided I would rather be prepared than rushed so here are my first Christmas presents of the year
katy

ace
@grammyn
Susan Wakely ace
Christmas party in November - then you need to be organised.
November 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Nooooooo!!!!! Great photo though!
November 20th, 2023  
summerfield ace
there's a radio station here that has started to play Christmas songs since after halloween. and everywhere i go screams Christmas. aces on the shot!
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 20th, 2023  
