Photo 3660
I Have Succumbed
I don't like rushing the seasons and we haven't had our Thanksgiving Day celebration yet but with my first Christmas party next week I decided I would rather be prepared than rushed so here are my first Christmas presents of the year
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5413
photos
151
followers
50
following
1002% complete
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
20th November 2023 5:20pm
Tags
christmas2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Christmas party in November - then you need to be organised.
November 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Nooooooo!!!!! Great photo though!
November 20th, 2023
summerfield
ace
there's a radio station here that has started to play Christmas songs since after halloween. and everywhere i go screams Christmas. aces on the shot!
November 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 20th, 2023
