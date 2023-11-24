Previous
Flashback 75 Years by grammyn
Photo 3664

Flashback 75 Years

Definitely a Dodge, perhaps a 1948. Sitting in the parking lot in such a was as I could only get this much of it. I would have much preferred it had been parked away from all the other cars so I could get the whole car without the other distractions
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful car. Love the colour
November 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I can understand you didn't want to see any part of another car with this beauty!
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
1948 was definitely a good year for me!! Nice shot.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise