Previous
Photo 3664
Flashback 75 Years
Definitely a Dodge, perhaps a 1948. Sitting in the parking lot in such a was as I could only get this much of it. I would have much preferred it had been parked away from all the other cars so I could get the whole car without the other distractions
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th November 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
transportation
bkb in the city
Beautiful car. Love the colour
November 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I can understand you didn't want to see any part of another car with this beauty!
November 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
1948 was definitely a good year for me!! Nice shot.
November 25th, 2023
