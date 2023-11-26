Previous
Christmas Lights Everywhere by grammyn
Christmas Lights Everywhere

I had no idea what bokeh was when I joined 365 13 years ago but it eventually became a goal and it still excites me to capture it today.
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Corinne C ace
Delightful bokeh
November 27th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
It was such a strange word back then and the debate on how it is pronounced. Love you beautiful bokeh shot!
November 27th, 2023  
kali ace
you could look at the artist challenge for more bokeh ideas
November 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So nicely done Katy
November 27th, 2023  
