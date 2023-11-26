Sign up
Photo 3666
Christmas Lights Everywhere
I had no idea what bokeh was when I joined 365 13 years ago but it eventually became a goal and it still excites me to capture it today.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
4
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5419
photos
148
followers
49
following
1004% complete
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th November 2023 6:47pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
abstract
,
bokeh
,
minimalist
Corinne C
ace
Delightful bokeh
November 27th, 2023
Kathy Burzynski
It was such a strange word back then and the debate on how it is pronounced. Love you beautiful bokeh shot!
November 27th, 2023
kali
ace
you could look at the artist challenge for more bokeh ideas
November 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So nicely done Katy
November 27th, 2023
