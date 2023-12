From the Heart

For over two decades one daughte has given me a nativity every year for Christmas. Most of them have been handmade and this one is no exception. It is filled with meaning because my children went with me for my last ever visit to where I grew up and she picked up the basalt rocks from the yard of my childhood home and the driftwood from the beach where I spent my summers to make this nativity for me. It may not look like much to you but tome, it is one of the most beautiful ones I own.