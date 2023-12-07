Sign up
Previous
Photo 3677
Intersecting Lines
My attention was drawn to these lines of light a couple of weeks ago and I knew I wanted to try and do something with them. I hope you like it.
Thanks Kathy!
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5430
photos
146
followers
49
following
1007% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th December 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
abstract
