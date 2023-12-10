Previous
Cherished Bauble by grammyn
Cherished Bauble

Included in the box from my sister was this decoration our mother made some time ago. I already have several she made over the year and am happy to add this to the collection. None of them will ever win an art award but they are all winners to me.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Dawn ace
Lovely keepsake and memory Katy
December 10th, 2023  
