That's A Wrap

The number of grandchildren I have keeps growing as they keep getting married. It is often difficult to know what they might want or need so I have resorted to gifting them something I feel they will always use and never seem to want to return. The challenge is in trying to present new and unique ways of doing it. This year it is all taped together and accordian pleated into a tin so that when they open it they will pull it out in one long string of money