Gingerbread Houses Are Overrated At Christmas

A pizzabread house, on the other hand, is a rare and unque creation!



My nativity giving daughter agreed to help me create this for my workout Christmas party tonight because our instructor likes pizza. I saw this idea months ago and asked my daughter to help. Truth be told, she did all the work and I gathered ingredients. I hope everyone likes it because I think it turned out perfectly and will cherish the memory of working on it together forever!