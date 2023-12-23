Previous
Christmas Symmetry by grammyn
Photo 3693

Christmas Symmetry

My little town has recently really started going all out at Christmas with decorations. It makes it so much fun to get in the spirit of things when l see them
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1011% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It looks so pretty Katy
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise