Previous
Old Fashioned Love Letters Tied Up With String by grammyn
Photo 3724

Old Fashioned Love Letters Tied Up With String

Hum along to the tune of "My Favorite Things" from the Sound of Music

This is the stack of letters my father saved from my mother when he was in basic training. I used the stamp for my photo for the mundane challenge the other day.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh wow. This is priceless...
January 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A lovely family treasure- your mother was very faithful in writing to him!
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise