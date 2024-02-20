Previous
Redundant by grammyn
Photo 3752

Redundant

Tuesdays are long days for me and so inspiration and execution are in short suppy. My inspiration for today had THREE fossicked jars and I have only one so I had to improvise.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1027% complete

Corinne C ace
Great low key. The props are beautiful
February 21st, 2024  
amyK ace
Nicely done
February 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful image - props to you :)
February 21st, 2024  
