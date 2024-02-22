Sign up
Previous
Photo 3754
Not A Plastic Fork
The story is too long to tell and I would not be able to change the names of the innocent!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd February 2024 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
for2024
Milanie
ace
Wonderful high key minimalistic shot
February 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
But a nice high key look at the fork.
February 23rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- I like the high-key treatment.
February 23rd, 2024
