Photo 3757
Water and Air
These little dandelion seeds are so light that the slightest breath caused them to rearrange their position and getting the difficult to see drop to stay was almost impossible.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
dandelion
drop
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
Good job. I love this delicate minimalism.
February 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful places albeit a bit tricky.
February 25th, 2024
