Dreams of a White Picket Fence

A finicky camera forced me to dip into the archives tonight! I am loathe to do it but sometimes needs must!



Built in 1829, the Gorgas House Museum is the oldest structure on the University of Alabama campus. Originally serving as the student dining hall, campus hotel, and residence for the university’s steward, it is one of only four current buildings on campus to survive the burning of the university by Union troops in 1865.