The Eye of the Beholder by grammyn
The Eye of the Beholder

Still a little low on inspiration and motivation
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Corinne C ace
This is a great composition with nice colors
March 24th, 2024  
JackieR ace
But it's lovely you're well enough to be back! Fab high jey
March 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice high key still life.
March 24th, 2024  
