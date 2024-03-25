Sign up
Previous
Photo 3779
Potato Soup For Supper
Comfort food and, yes, I leave the skins on for extra iron, vitamins, and minerals.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
1
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
nik
,
silverefex-fulldynamicharsh
Shutterbug
ace
I bet that is comfort food. Sounds good. I love the still life setup.
March 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I only peel potatoes if special ( fussy) guests. My mash potato has peel in
Fab in bnw
March 25th, 2024
Fab in bnw