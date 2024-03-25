Previous
Potato Soup For Supper by grammyn
Potato Soup For Supper

Comfort food and, yes, I leave the skins on for extra iron, vitamins, and minerals.
katy

ace
@grammyn
I bet that is comfort food. Sounds good. I love the still life setup.
JackieR ace
I only peel potatoes if special ( fussy) guests. My mash potato has peel in
Fab in bnw
