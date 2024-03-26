Previous
Hors d'Oeuvre Time by grammyn
Photo 3780

Hors d'Oeuvre Time

Philbert came out for a late afternoon snack!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24










Corinne C ace
So cute!
March 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What is he??
March 26th, 2024  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond groundhog
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
And a nice big fat one!
March 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
He could afford to skip a snack or two.
March 26th, 2024  
JackieR ace
I thought they were made up ( for that film) until very recently!!
March 26th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
March 26th, 2024  
