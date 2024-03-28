Previous
Caught In the Act by grammyn
Photo 3782

Caught In the Act

I always cut back on feeding the animals in the Spring. The birds seem to manage but the squirrels heighten their theft at the bird feeders instead of working and hunting for their meals
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice close-up. Really shows their rat-like features.
March 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute capture. They are sneaky creatures.
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
FunnyI love to feed them more (the birds that is) so when they have babies they bring them to my feeder. Plus spring means snow and cold rain.
March 28th, 2024  
Darlene ace
Very cute capture.
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A cute portrait
March 28th, 2024  
