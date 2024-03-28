Sign up
Photo 3782
Caught In the Act
I always cut back on feeding the animals in the Spring. The birds seem to manage but the squirrels heighten their theft at the bird feeders instead of working and hunting for their meals
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
5
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5540
photos
149
followers
50
following
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th March 2024 2:51pm
Dave
ace
Nice close-up. Really shows their rat-like features.
March 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute capture. They are sneaky creatures.
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
FunnyI love to feed them more (the birds that is) so when they have babies they bring them to my feeder. Plus spring means snow and cold rain.
March 28th, 2024
Darlene
ace
Very cute capture.
March 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A cute portrait
March 28th, 2024
