Above Hawkshead by happypat
Above Hawkshead

Well Harry & I are having a little break in Garths family cottage in Hawkshead.
Staying with Cathy & Garth & Connie who are here for the week.
They are taking us to the Westmoreland agricultural show tomorrow,
It’s a show our family have always enjoyed but C&G have never been before as they aren't involved with agriculture as such.
Brian & Lesley always enjoyed this show as it usually landed on their wedding anniversary……36 yesterday!
I’m posting but might not comment much for the next three days!

23 years ago today 9/11.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Joan Robillard ace
What a wonderful view
September 11th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful colour and light
September 11th, 2024  
