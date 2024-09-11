Above Hawkshead

Well Harry & I are having a little break in Garths family cottage in Hawkshead.

Staying with Cathy & Garth & Connie who are here for the week.

They are taking us to the Westmoreland agricultural show tomorrow,

It’s a show our family have always enjoyed but C&G have never been before as they aren't involved with agriculture as such.

Brian & Lesley always enjoyed this show as it usually landed on their wedding anniversary……36 yesterday!

I’m posting but might not comment much for the next three days!



23 years ago today 9/11.