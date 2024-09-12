Sharing his passion

This chap was so keen to chat about his work. He made clogs, tent pegs & all sorts of leather & wooden treasures.

He used sycamore & ash fashioning the pegs & other things. The clogs of course were a combination of leather work with wooden soles.



We have been to the Westmoreland show today. Saw quite a few people we knew & interesting machinery …..( a bit too much machinery for me but Harry was a happy chappy!)

Cathy & Garth enjoyed their first visit but my word we had to queue a long time to get in.



Our 62th wedding anniversary today.