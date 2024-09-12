Sharing his passion

Previous
This chap was so keen to chat about his work. He made clogs, tent pegs & all sorts of leather & wooden treasures.
He used sycamore & ash fashioning the pegs & other things. The clogs of course were a combination of leather work with wooden soles.

We have been to the Westmoreland show today. Saw quite a few people we knew & interesting machinery …..( a bit too much machinery for me but Harry was a happy chappy!)
Cathy & Garth enjoyed their first visit but my word we had to queue a long time to get in.

Our 62th wedding anniversary today.
Casablanca ace
Oh I love clogs! I wear them in the garden and used to wear them everywhere as a teenager. Clever man.
Congratulations on your wedding anniversary! My parents will be celebrating their 64th in a couple of weeks, so very similar to you.
September 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Congratulations what a wonderful celebration… magical!
Very interesting and clever man.
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations to you both on your Wedding Anniversary . And a lovely day out in the Show . So lovely to see these old craftsmen showing their crafts with pride !
September 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
A huge congratulations on your wedding anniversary milestone, Pat and hubby! 🎉Interesting photo and info about this craftsman!
September 12th, 2024  
