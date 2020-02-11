Sign up
Photo 2233
Soggy Lorikeets & Soggy Sunflower Seeds ~
Despite the rain the Lorikeets flew in to eat their soggy seed.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
rain.
,
birds.
,
seed.
,
feeders.
,
lorikeets.
Diana
ace
Even soggy they look stunning with their bright colours.
February 10th, 2020
