Albino Kangaroo ~ by happysnaps
Albino Kangaroo ~

At Kangaroo Island Wild Life Park..
Taken some time ago but, I wanted to share how well this roo integrates at the park.

“The albino Kangaroo really stands out & in the natural world & you don’t want to do that. The grey colour of kangaroos helps them to blend in with the background, which helps them avoid predators such as wild dogs & foxes, especially when young. The albino is vulnerable because of its colour but also because it has poor hearing & eyesight, and it will be susceptible to sunburn because of it’s skin.

27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Diana ace
Such a lovely and unusual scene.
February 26th, 2020  
