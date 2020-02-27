Albino Kangaroo ~

At Kangaroo Island Wild Life Park..

Taken some time ago but, I wanted to share how well this roo integrates at the park.



“The albino Kangaroo really stands out & in the natural world & you don’t want to do that. The grey colour of kangaroos helps them to blend in with the background, which helps them avoid predators such as wild dogs & foxes, especially when young. The albino is vulnerable because of its colour but also because it has poor hearing & eyesight, and it will be susceptible to sunburn because of it’s skin.



