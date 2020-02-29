Sign up
Photo 2251
Street Light Reflection In a Puddle ~
Heavy rain again & puddles everywhere. Liked this street light reflection.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
3958
photos
63
followers
66
following
bep
I like it too, Valerie.
February 28th, 2020
