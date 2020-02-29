Previous
Next
Street Light Reflection In a Puddle ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2251

Street Light Reflection In a Puddle ~

Heavy rain again & puddles everywhere. Liked this street light reflection.

29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
I like it too, Valerie.
February 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise