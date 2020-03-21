Previous
Next
Perched high in the Poinciana Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2272

Perched high in the Poinciana Tree ~

I often see a lovely honey eater high up in this tree.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
Nice capture of this lovely little bird.
March 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise