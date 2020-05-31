Sign up
Photo 2343
I Love The Australian Bush ~
I so like the moss covered old tree trunk.
Every chance I have I walk in the bush.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3
1
365
NIKON D3300
21st May 2020 10:03am
tree
australia.
walk.
bush.
moss.
trunk.
Diana
ace
Lovely, I am a bush person too.
May 30th, 2020
