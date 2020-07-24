Sign up
Photo 2397
Lavender Bells...Succulent ~
Lots of rain & then the sun
& my Lavender Bells started opening up.
Couldn’t resist a photo .....I so like this plant.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
succulent.
,
bells.
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful plant and capture!
July 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
love the colors
July 23rd, 2020
