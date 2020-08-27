Previous
The Rampaging Cormorant ~ by happysnaps
The Rampaging Cormorant ~


He stomped around & swooped on any other cormorant to stretch out it’s wings.
He chased away 5 other birds beside the ones left here.
27th August 2020

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
