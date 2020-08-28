Previous
The Smiling Kookaburra ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2432

The Smiling Kookaburra ~

As I approached this Kooka seemed to pose & smile for me.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Sue Cooper ace
That’s definitely a smile for the camera 😂
August 27th, 2020  
