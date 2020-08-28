Sign up
Photo 2432
The Smiling Kookaburra ~
As I approached this Kooka seemed to pose & smile for me.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
bird.
,
smile.
,
feathers.
,
kookaburra.
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s definitely a smile for the camera 😂
August 27th, 2020
