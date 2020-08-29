Sign up
Photo 2433
Beautiful Yellow Rose ~
In my friend’s garden.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
yellow.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
friend.
,
rose.
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Great lighting and shadows
August 28th, 2020
bep
It's lovely!
August 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely rose and nicely presented !
August 28th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's lovely!
August 28th, 2020
