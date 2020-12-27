Previous
Frangipani Obtusa (plumeria obtusa ) by happysnaps
Photo 2553

Frangipani Obtusa (plumeria obtusa )

This beautiful Frangipani does not lose it's leaves in our warm climate.
It produces huge heads of gorgeous flowers.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Bep
Beautiful clear capture. Fav.
December 26th, 2020  
