Photo 2553
Frangipani Obtusa (plumeria obtusa )
This beautiful Frangipani does not lose it's leaves in our warm climate.
It produces huge heads of gorgeous flowers.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
24th December 2020 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
frangipani.
Bep
Beautiful clear capture. Fav.
December 26th, 2020
