Previous
Next
A Very Welcome Gift ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2554

A Very Welcome Gift ~

I adore pretty serviettes & my friend gave me these for Christmas.
I will so enjoy using them when we have friends over.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
These are really pretty Valerie, almost too pretty to use
December 27th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh don't they look beautiful. I love the poppy and cornflower ones.
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise