Previous
Next
Photo 2575
Painted Water Tank ~
This beautiful painted water tank is located at Point Cartwright on the headland in the Beacon Lighthouse Reserve in Buddina, Queensland.
Beside it stands the Beacon Lighthouse.
To give perspective, there are two people walking on the far left up the hill.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th January 2021 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lighthouse.
,
tank.
,
mural.
