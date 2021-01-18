Previous
Painted Water Tank ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2575

Painted Water Tank ~

This beautiful painted water tank is located at Point Cartwright on the headland in the Beacon Lighthouse Reserve in Buddina, Queensland.
Beside it stands the Beacon Lighthouse.

To give perspective, there are two people walking on the far left up the hill.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here.
