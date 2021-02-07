Previous
Cattleya Orchids ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2595

Cattleya Orchids ~

Both plants flowered together this year.
They are gorgeous.
The two in the vase are so large the stem broke & I put them in the vase/
7th February 2021

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
