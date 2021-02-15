Previous
View From Our Balcony At Coolum Beach ~ by happysnaps
I have had some health challenges over the last two months.
I am now improving & we drove up the coast from Mooloolaba to Coolum.
Only a 3/4 hour drive but, a big change of scenery from suburbia.
Our balcony has a beautiful ocean view toward Noosa.
A familiar scene if you've been to Aussie. But this one is particularly good! fav
