Photo 2604
Looking Over The Cliff Face At Coolum ~
Beautiful rocks along the rugged coastline at Coolum.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4605
photos
75
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th February 2021 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean.
,
rocks.
,
waves.
,
cliff.
,
coolum.
