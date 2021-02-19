Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2607
Many Shades Of Blue ~
The sea & sky were beautiful.
So many brilliant shades of blue.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4608
photos
75
followers
75
following
714% complete
View this month »
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th February 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue.
,
sea.
,
sky.
,
ocean.
,
waves.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and as you say - the many shades of blue !
February 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close