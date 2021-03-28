Previous
Next
Laying on A Bench...Looking Up ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2644

Laying on A Bench...Looking Up ~


Through the palms.
The sky was cloudy & blue.
At the bushland gardens.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise