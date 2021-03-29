Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2645
Elegance ~
Thought this butterfly looked so elegant in this pose.
In my back garden.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
butterfly.
,
insect.
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Well done.
March 28th, 2021
Bep
Looks elegant indeed.
March 28th, 2021
